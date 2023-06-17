Winners of Khelo India Varsity Games honoured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

Chandigarh University honoured the players, who brought laurels to the institution in the recently concluded Khelo India University Games. The games were held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Chandigarh University players bagged seven gold medals with one each in athletics, fencing, rowing, weightlifting, and wrestling. The university bagged five silver medals – one each in kabaddi, rowing, swimming, table tennis and wrestling – and four bronze medals - two in rowing and one each in weightlifting and wrestling.

The university participated in 11 games with a contingent of 82 students who made the mark through their incredible performance in various competitions at the grand stage.

Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said Khelo India University Games was a great platform for athletes who dream of performing on the international stage and making the nation proud.

Malak Singh (rowing), Harvinder Singh Cheema (rowing), Vijay Malik (wrestling – men’s), Prince (athletics), Akash Kumar (fencing) and Ashwani (weightlifting) were also honoured.