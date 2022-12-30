Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The city witnessed its first light rain of the ongoing winter season, bringing the mercury down by a couple of notches.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, partly cloudy skies with shallow to moderate fog are likely over the next four days i.e. till January 2. Clear skies are expected thereafter.

The city’s maximum temperature dropped to 14.6 °C, which is six degrees below normal. It was 19.4 °C yesterday. While the minimum temperature stood at 8.2 °C, which is two degrees above normal. The city had recorded minimum temperature of 5.1 °C yesterday. The weather department recorded a slight rain (0.3 mm) between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm today. However, it was enough to make people shiver.

Weather department’s director Manmohan Singh said: “There was light rain today and is the first of this season. There is also some probability of light rain tomorrow morning. In the coming days, foggy conditions are expected to stay. Also, minimum and maximum temperatures will drop.”