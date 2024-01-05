Chandigarh: With comeback win, Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar reaches semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar registered a stunning comeback win over Croatian Lovro Maricic to sail into the boys’ semifinals during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex in Sector 10 here. Senthil lost the first set 2-6 only to log a stunning 6-4 6-2 comeback win over 8th seed Maricic.

Shanker Heisnam was leading 1-0 against Korean MooBeen Kim when the latter conceded the match. Korea’s Hyeon Seok Seo also struggled to defeat Luc Wieland of Switzerland. Seo won the first set 6-4, but Wieland recorded a 2-6 comeback. In the final set, Seo maintained a good discipline to clinch a 6-4 win. France’s Moise Kouame recoded a straight set 6-2 6-0 win over Danill Stepanov.

In the girls’ category, Japan’s Rioko Umekuni ended the campaign of Indian contender Samaira Pahwa by registering a 6-3 6-4 victory. Third seed Malaysia’s Shihomi Li Xuan Leong ousted Aishi Bisht 6-0 6-1 and Tzeng Mu Jie of Chinese Taipei stunned fourth seed Maayan Laron of Israel with a 6-4 6-4 win. Maria Golovina also moved ahead by defeating second Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi 5-7 6-3 6-3.

In the boys’ doubles semifinals, the team of Rohan Belday and Hitesh Chauhan defeated Vihaan Reddy and Roshan Santhosh 7-5 6-4. The pair of Daniil Stepanov and Luc Wieland also marched into the final by defeating Debasis Sahoo and Jaden Dewandaka Tan 5-7 6-4 (10-5). In the girls’ doubles semis, Aishi Bisht and Laxmisiri Dandu defeated Rishita Reddy Basireddy and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi 3-6 7-5 (12-10), and the pair of Yu-Chen Lin and Tzeng Mu Jie outplayed May Fadida and Maayan Laron 7-6(4) 6-4.