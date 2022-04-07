With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 7

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution saying Chandigarh remains a UT and a Vidhan Sabha is constituted here.

Only BJP councillors were present when the resolution was passed as the Congress, AAP and SAD councillors walked out of the meeting.

The House also passed a resolution that the Centre ask Punjab and Haryana to have their own capital cities. At present, Chandigarh is the capital of both the states.

The issue cropped up after Punjab and Haryana called special Assembly sessions on their respective claims to Chandigarh.

Following this, the city MC called a special House meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon, who is also a BJP councillor, said, “The two states have called special sessions with their claims to Chandigarh. However, Chandigarh residents were not heard on what they wanted. We called the meeting so that elected representatives were heard.”

During the meeting, the House also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allotting projects worth around Rs 600 crore to the UT and for bringing central service rules for the UT employees. "It benefited over 1 lakh UT employees in the city," said BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu.

Earlier, the AAP raised the water tariff issue in the House while the Congress asked the BJP to implement the agenda as they had their government at the Centre.