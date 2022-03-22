Withdraw hike in water tariff in Chandigarh after March 31: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Seven Congress councillors today asked Mayor Sarabjit Kaur to withdraw the water tariff hike after March 31.

In a meeting held at the party’s Sector 35 office, the councillors expressed their concern over the “lack of response by the Mayor on the Congress’ demand to keep the proposed increase in water charges in the city in abeyance beyond March 31, otherwise the party will begin its agitation to oppose the anti-people hike”.

The councillors further expressed their concern over the condition of the city roads, which are in a deplorable state. They lamented that while the most city roads were full of potholes, the route that Home Minister Amit Shah would take during his visit tomorrow was being re-carpeted not once but twice.

The councillors accused the Mayor of giving “step-motherly treatment to the wards of the councillors of the opposition parties. Such an approach of the BJP Mayor will not be tolerated anymore”.

Councillors Gurbax Rawat, Gurpreet Singh, Jasbir Singh Bunty, Gurcharanjit Singh Kala, Darshana, Nirmala Devi and Sachin Galav held the meeting. —