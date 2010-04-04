Woman among 2 held for attacking Panchkula MC team

Panchkula, March 27
The police arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly attacking a team of the enforcement wing of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive in Abheypur on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Manoj and Ishrawati, residents of Abheypur.
Enforcement wing in-charge Mohan Lal, who suffered head injuries in the attack, said they were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Abheypur when a person obstructed them from carrying out their duty.
“Meanwhile, some people started hurling abuses at them and entered into a scuffle with them. Later, they started pelting them with stones,” the complainant said.
A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 20 police station under Sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing his duty), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
