Woman arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Sector 25, aged 30. She was nabbed during a routine patrolling near the UIET (Dental) in Sector 25 with 10.15 gm of heroin. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
Three nabbed for snatching
Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested three persons in a snatching case and recovered the stolen cash from them. They have been identified as Suraj, Sanjay and Arjun, all residents of Mohali. A case under Sections 379A, 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered on a complaint filed by the victim, Abu Horaira. According to Horaira, on the evening of October 15 while he was on his way to the Sector 11 market for dinner, three persons, who were on a two-wheeler without a visible number plate, snatched Rs 1,400 from him near Sector 11.
Half marathon on October 29
Chandigarh: The Punjab Half Marathon is set to be organised on October 29. The participants will be running across three categories: 21km (half-marathon), 10 km, and 5km, which would be timed runs, in addition to a 3km fun run. The 21-kilometre (male/female) run will be organised in the age groups of 18 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years, 41 to 50 years, 51 to 60 years, 61 to 70 years, and 71+ years. TNS
Panel’s working reviewed
Chandigarh: UT Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Social Welfare, Nitin Kumar Yadav reviewed the functioning of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and the Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, during a meeting held at Snehalaya in Maloya here on Tuesday. Various issues related to safety and security of children and other relevant were also discussed. TNS
Meeting for TB-free city
Chandigarh: A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal with the theme “To make Chandigarh TB-free by 2024”. The Adviser told stakeholders to adopt various areas, which have so far left unattended, for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support. A holistic approach should be followed in identification, treatment and management of TB patients and their families, he said. TNS
Katrina comes calling
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif waves to fans after the launch of a jewellery showroom at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots