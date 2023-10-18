Woman arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Sector 25, aged 30. She was nabbed during a routine patrolling near the UIET (Dental) in Sector 25 with 10.15 gm of heroin. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Three nabbed for snatching

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested three persons in a snatching case and recovered the stolen cash from them. They have been identified as Suraj, Sanjay and Arjun, all residents of Mohali. A case under Sections 379A, 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered on a complaint filed by the victim, Abu Horaira. According to Horaira, on the evening of October 15 while he was on his way to the Sector 11 market for dinner, three persons, who were on a two-wheeler without a visible number plate, snatched Rs 1,400 from him near Sector 11.

Half marathon on October 29

Chandigarh: The Punjab Half Marathon is set to be organised on October 29. The participants will be running across three categories: 21km (half-marathon), 10 km, and 5km, which would be timed runs, in addition to a 3km fun run. The 21-kilometre (male/female) run will be organised in the age groups of 18 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years, 41 to 50 years, 51 to 60 years, 61 to 70 years, and 71+ years. TNS

Panel’s working reviewed

Chandigarh: UT Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Social Welfare, Nitin Kumar Yadav reviewed the functioning of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and the Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, during a meeting held at Snehalaya in Maloya here on Tuesday. Various issues related to safety and security of children and other relevant were also discussed. TNS

Meeting for TB-free city

Chandigarh: A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal with the theme “To make Chandigarh TB-free by 2024”. The Adviser told stakeholders to adopt various areas, which have so far left unattended, for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support. A holistic approach should be followed in identification, treatment and management of TB patients and their families, he said. TNS

Katrina comes calling

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif waves to fans after the launch of a jewellery showroom at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky