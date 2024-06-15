Woman attacked with sharp weapon, 7 booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

The police have booked seven persons for rioting and allegedly attacking a woman with a sharp weapon.

Sarasvati, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Mansa Devi Complex area, said she and her family members were sleeping in their house on the night of June 12, when she was attacked by a group of men. She alleged that the attackers trespassed into her house and hit her with a sharp weapon on her leg. She also pointed out that the accused were carrying a country-made weapon and threatened her family of dire consequences.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 452 (trespassing) of the IPC.

