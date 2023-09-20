Woman attendant ‘flees’ with jewellery, nabbed

Panchkula, September 19
The police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery while working as an attendant at a house in Sector 8 here.
The suspect was identified as Sunita Rani, alias Tanu, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh.
In a complaint to the Sector 7 police station, Swapan Vasi of Sector 8, Panchkula, stated that she had hired a female attendant for her mother from Home Nurse Company, who had joined work on September 17.
Vasi stated that the attendant took away her gold bangles while working at her home.
A case was registered under Sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code.
