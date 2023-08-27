Woman booked for cheating, forgery

Zirakpur, August 26
A Zirakpur woman has been booked for forgery.
The suspect, Daljit Kaur of Bibi Farm, Gazipur Road, allegedly prepared fake agreements of 15 flats in Savitry Greens-II, Gazipur Road.
In a complaint to the police, Parminder Kumar Sharma stated that he was undertaking a project of NK Sharma Enterprises Private Ltd in which the suspect allegedly made forged agreements of 15 under-construction flats in tower number 7 with an intention to usurp them.
Sharma stated that the suspect was an acquaintance with whom there was a deal of 16 acres for which Rs 10,81,50,000 were reportedly paid to her, while she gave the possession of only four acres. A case has been registered.
