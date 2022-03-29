Woman booked for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 28

The police have booked a Zirakpur woman for culpable homicide not amounting to murder of a resident of Aerocity.

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh (72). The suspect, Pinky Arora, was living with Paramjit’s son, Jagpreet Singh, at their home for the past sometime. On a complaint of caretaker Amar Singh, a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

The police said the woman used to have arguments with Paramjit frequently. On Sunday afternoon around 2 pm, Jagpreet was away for some work. The woman had an argument with Paramjit. She pushed him, following which he fell on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. The deceased is survived by two daughters and a son.