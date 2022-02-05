Woman denied anticipatory bail in vehicle loan fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a woman, Raj Kumari, in a three-year-old case of allegedly procuring vehicle on loan submitting fake documents to banks.

Raj Kumari, a co-accused in the case, had filed the anticipatory bail plea after her husband, Sarit Kumar Murgai from Zirakpur, was arrested recently.

The police had registered a case against the accused in 2017. They had been absconding since then. Later, the accused were also declared proclaimed offenders in 2017.

The FIR was registered on a complaint of an official of the State Bank of Patiala (now SBI).

The counsel for the accused told the court that custodial interrogation of the applicant was not required and no

useful purpose would be served by sending her in judicial custody. Further, the applicant had stood only a guarantor for the main accused, who is her husband.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Sethi said custodial interrogation of the applicant was required for proper investigation of the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the application. “The relief of anticipatory bail is given only in rare circumstances and the applicant cannot show any such circumstance through the application in hand. Accordingly, finding no merit in

the application, it is dismissed, Narender, Additional Session Judge, said in the order.