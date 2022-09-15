Woman dies in hit-&-run case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, a woman died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. Complainant Amit, a resident of Nayagaon, reported a vehicle sped away after hitting his mother, Kamlesh Kumar, on the road separating Sectors 26 and 28. The victim was an Electricity Department employee. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Two held with contraband

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of UT police has arrested two suspects with drugs. Dheeraj (25), a resident of Victoria City, Zirakpur, was arrested from Sector 45 with 510 gm charas. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. Also, 31-year-old Krishan, a resident of Sector 56, was arrested from Sector 40 with 25 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Mohali Water supply to be hit

Chandigarh: Due to a shutdown in the Kajauli Scheme, Phases 3 and 4, water supply to Mohali city, Sectors 70 and 71, Phase 7, Industrial Area Phases 1 to 5, and Mataur and Shahi Majra villages will remain affected on September 15. There will be no supply in the afternoon and low pressure in the evening. On September 16, the morning supply will be according to the availability of water. TNS

Zirakpur power shutdown

Zirakpur: Supply to 11 kV feeders at Zirakpur 1, Ambala road, Kurrai, Savitri Green, Jaipuria, Orbit, and the Singhpura feeding area of Lohgarh, VIP Road, Naraingarh Jhungian village, Shtabgarh and Singhpura will remain off from 8 am to 11 am on Thursday in view of work at a new 11 kV feeder on the Patiala road.

NSUI spokesman appointment

Panchkula: Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, national convener of the Congress’ student unit NSUI RTI Cell, has now been appointed national spokesman for the student wing of the party. Harshad Sharma, national chairman of media department, said the appointment had been made by the Congress to strengthen the NSUI media cell. TNS

Police remand for gangster

Anmoldeep

Mohali: The court on Wednesday sent gangster Lakhbir Landa’s aide, Anmoldeep Soni, to two-day police remand. His woman friend, from whose house he was arrested on Tuesday, was sent to judicial custody. The Special Operations Cell of the police had arrested Soni from a housing society in Kharar. He is a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran. TNS

Travel agent booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for duping a Haryana resident. Complainant Surinder Singh of Guhna alleged Kamal and Vikas, owner of Pacific Solution Point, Sector 34, took Rs 19.65 lakh to send him and his family abroad. However, the accused neither sent them abroad nor return the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Rs 15,000 stolen from food outlet

Chandigarh: An unidentified person took away Rs 15,000 in cash and documents from a food outlet in Sector 38 on the intervening night of September 11 and 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Rajbhasha Kirti Award for BBMB

Chandigarh: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here has bagged the top place in the Rajbhasha Kirti Awards for the best implementation of the official language policy during the year 2021-22. The award was received on Wednesday by Rahul Kansal, joint secretary, BBMB, from the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, at the second All-India Official Language Conference being held in Gujarat. BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava congratulated all officers and staff members of the BBMB on receiving this prestigious award and said this was the result of their hard work and resolution to furtherance of the Hindi language. TNS

GMSSS-35 win baseball match

Chandigarh: Hosts Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, logged a (01-00) win over GMSSS, Behlana, in a girls’ U-19 quarterfinal match of the ongoing inter-school baseball championship. GMSSS, Sector 15, recorded a (14-04) win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, and Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, defeated DAV School (10-00). In the boys’ U-19 semi-finals, GMSSS, Sector 35, lads defeated Ryan International School, Sector 49, (13-03) and DAV lads defeated GMSSS, Sector 33, (03-01).