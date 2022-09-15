 Woman dies in hit-&-run case : The Tribune India

in brief

Woman dies in hit-&-run case

Woman dies in hit-&-run case

In a hit-and-run case, a woman died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, a woman died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. Complainant Amit, a resident of Nayagaon, reported a vehicle sped away after hitting his mother, Kamlesh Kumar, on the road separating Sectors 26 and 28. The victim was an Electricity Department employee. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Two held with contraband

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of UT police has arrested two suspects with drugs. Dheeraj (25), a resident of Victoria City, Zirakpur, was arrested from Sector 45 with 510 gm charas. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. Also, 31-year-old Krishan, a resident of Sector 56, was arrested from Sector 40 with 25 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Mohali Water supply to be hit

Chandigarh: Due to a shutdown in the Kajauli Scheme, Phases 3 and 4, water supply to Mohali city, Sectors 70 and 71, Phase 7, Industrial Area Phases 1 to 5, and Mataur and Shahi Majra villages will remain affected on September 15. There will be no supply in the afternoon and low pressure in the evening. On September 16, the morning supply will be according to the availability of water. TNS

Zirakpur power shutdown

Zirakpur: Supply to 11 kV feeders at Zirakpur 1, Ambala road, Kurrai, Savitri Green, Jaipuria, Orbit, and the Singhpura feeding area of Lohgarh, VIP Road, Naraingarh Jhungian village, Shtabgarh and Singhpura will remain off from 8 am to 11 am on Thursday in view of work at a new 11 kV feeder on the Patiala road.

NSUI spokesman appointment

Panchkula: Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, national convener of the Congress’ student unit NSUI RTI Cell, has now been appointed national spokesman for the student wing of the party. Harshad Sharma, national chairman of media department, said the appointment had been made by the Congress to strengthen the NSUI media cell. TNS

Police remand for gangster

Anmoldeep

Mohali: The court on Wednesday sent gangster Lakhbir Landa’s aide, Anmoldeep Soni, to two-day police remand. His woman friend, from whose house he was arrested on Tuesday, was sent to judicial custody. The Special Operations Cell of the police had arrested Soni from a housing society in Kharar. He is a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran. TNS

Travel agent booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for duping a Haryana resident. Complainant Surinder Singh of Guhna alleged Kamal and Vikas, owner of Pacific Solution Point, Sector 34, took Rs 19.65 lakh to send him and his family abroad. However, the accused neither sent them abroad nor return the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Rs 15,000 stolen from food outlet

Chandigarh: An unidentified person took away Rs 15,000 in cash and documents from a food outlet in Sector 38 on the intervening night of September 11 and 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Rajbhasha Kirti Award for BBMB

Chandigarh: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here has bagged the top place in the Rajbhasha Kirti Awards for the best implementation of the official language policy during the year 2021-22. The award was received on Wednesday by Rahul Kansal, joint secretary, BBMB, from the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, at the second All-India Official Language Conference being held in Gujarat. BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava congratulated all officers and staff members of the BBMB on receiving this prestigious award and said this was the result of their hard work and resolution to furtherance of the Hindi language. TNS

GMSSS-35 win baseball match

Chandigarh: Hosts Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, logged a (01-00) win over GMSSS, Behlana, in a girls’ U-19 quarterfinal match of the ongoing inter-school baseball championship. GMSSS, Sector 15, recorded a (14-04) win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, and Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, defeated DAV School (10-00). In the boys’ U-19 semi-finals, GMSSS, Sector 35, lads defeated Ryan International School, Sector 49, (13-03) and DAV lads defeated GMSSS, Sector 33, (03-01).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

6
Nation

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

7
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

8
Nation

8 of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP

9
Business

BharatPe ropes in ex-RBI Dy Governor, Zomato chairman

10
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Don't Miss

View All
Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Top News

8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa

8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa

Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...

Key cases not getting adequate time: SC Bench on CJI’s new listing system

Key cases not getting adequate time: Supreme Court Bench on CJI's new listing system


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Culprits will be nabbed soon: ADGP Arpit Shukla

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Protest against delay in relief

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Phagwara SDM puts in papers

Kapurthala: VB catches ASI taking Rs 2K bribe

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents