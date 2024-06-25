Woman dies in road accident at Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

A woman was killed in a road accident near the Mallah turn in the Pinjore here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rajni.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Solan who is in the construction business, said he was in Pinjore for some work when he received a call from his nephew that his father and mother had been injured in an accident in Pinjore. According to information provided to him by his brother-in-law Subhash at the Sector 6 Government Hospital, Subhash, his wife, and child were on their way to Kaidpura village in Pinjore when they stopped by the roadside to fetch water from a natural source. He said that was when they were hit by a rashly driven car. He said Subhash’s wife, Rajni, was killed in the accident, and Subhash has suffered multiple injuries.

A case has been registered against an unidentified driver of the car under Sections 304A, 279, and 337 of the IPC.

