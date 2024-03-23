Woman ends life, 3 booked for abetment

Mohali, March 22
The police booked a man, his mother and sister for abetment to suicide after his wife allegedly hanged herself to death at their house in Adarsh Nagar Colony of Balongi here on March 19.
A case was registered against Gopal Rai, his mother Jhuna Devi and sister Amisha under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC at the Balongi police station today.
Complainant Kundan Choudhary, the victim’s brother, alleged that Navita Kumari, 24, a native of Bihar, married Gopal in February this year. She was reportedly being harassed by her in-laws over dowry following which she allegedly ended her life.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...