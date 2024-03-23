Woman ends life, 3 booked for abetment

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

The police booked a man, his mother and sister for abetment to suicide after his wife allegedly hanged herself to death at their house in Adarsh Nagar Colony of Balongi here on March 19.

A case was registered against Gopal Rai, his mother Jhuna Devi and sister Amisha under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC at the Balongi police station today.

Complainant Kundan Choudhary, the victim’s brother, alleged that Navita Kumari, 24, a native of Bihar, married Gopal in February this year. She was reportedly being harassed by her in-laws over dowry following which she allegedly ended her life.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali