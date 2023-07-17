Woman falls off 3rd floor in Sec 63, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

A 22-year-old woman died allegedly after falling off the balcony of a house on the third floor in the CHB flats located in Sector 63 last night.

The victim, identified as Kajal Rawat, was a resident of Sector 49.

According to the police, they rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident. By the time they arrived there, the victim’s friend, Amandeep Kaur, had taken her to a private hospital in Mohali. The police reached the hospital, but the victim was not in a condition to make a statement.

Amandeep, in her statement to the police, claimed that she and the victim had dinner at the house. She was engrossed with her phone when she heard a loud noise. She rushed to the balcony and found the victim lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

Amandeep told the police that she, along with two boys, took the victim to the hospital in a private car. The victim’s mother also arrived there. Her statement was recorded as well.

At night, the victim was referred to the PGI where she succumbed to injuries.

The police videographed the crime scene. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also inspected the spot. No suicide note was found there.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings at the Sector 49 police station and investigating the matter. They said the autopsy would be conducted tomorrow.

Sources said the victim recently quit job at an immigration consultancy firm. Amandeep told the police that the victim was depressed due to some family issue, the sources added.