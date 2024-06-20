Woman found dead in house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 19

The police have recovered the body of a 61-year-old woman, Sudesh Kumari, a resident of Sector 15. The police said her body was found infested with bugs. Sector 15 police post incharge Yogdhyan said they had received information about the woman on Wednesday morning. Neighbours had complained that a foul smell was emanating from the house where the woman lived alone.

Upon reaching the police, they found the woman’s body lying on the floor in the kitchen. He said, “Blood was also oozing out of her head, apparently after she had hit her head on a hard surface. The body was recovered and cremated after contacting her relatives.”

