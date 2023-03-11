Woman found murdered in hotel room in Kishangarh

Chandigarh, March 10

A woman native of Nepal, who had checked into at a Kishangarh hotel with a man who claimed to be her husband, was found murdered in the room today. The victim’s neck was slit with a knife, which was found at the crime scene.

The police have booked suspect Ashish Lohani, who had given the address of Bad Majra, Mohali.

The police said they received information that a girl was lying unconscious in room No. 203 of Hotel Kamroon. Police teams rushed to the scene and the victim was found unresponsive. Hotel manager Vijay Kumar told the police the woman, identified as Alina Nepali, and the suspect had checked in on March 8. The two had claimed they were married.

The suspect left the hotel around 9.30 am today, telling the staff he was going out for breakfast. He, however, failed to return. The hotel staff later found the door of the room open and the woman occupant lying motionless.

The victim had a sharp injury mark on the neck, said the police. They shifted the victim to the GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A case of murder has been registered at the IT Park police station and an investigation initiated.