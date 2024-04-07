Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

A 27-year-old woman was hacked to death by her acquaintance at her house in Ekta Vihar, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in the wee hours today.

The police said the victim, Ekta, an employee of a multinational firm in Mohali, was found dead with several wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon on the neck in her room on the top floor of her house around 5 am. They said CCTV footage of the area showed a youth coming out of the house with bottles in his hand around 4 am and driving off in the victim’s car.

Victim, suspect ‘acquaintances’ According to the police, Ekta had returned home alone late at night. Shortly after, the suspect is seen entering the house. The police said the deceased and the suspect were acquaintances. However, the family is tight-lipped over the incident.

“Later, the victim’s brother, who was away for a family function, got a phone call, and the caller informed him that her sister’s car driven by Anas Qureshi has met with an accident near Shahbad,” the police said.

The victim’s brother and mother tried to contact Ekta at home but in vain. The family took help of the neighbours to check on Ekta and came to know of her death.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The suspect entered the house with the victim’s consent. No struggle marks were found at the spot. After the road accident, the suspect was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh and would be arrested soon. On a statement of the deceased’s brother, Rohit, a case of murder has been registered against Anas Qureshi (30) at the City Kharar police station. The suspect owns a food joint in Chandigarh. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The motive of the murder is not known yet.”

The victim used to stay with her mother and younger brother. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Kharar Civil Hospital.

