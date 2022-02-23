Woman hangs herself to death in Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A 30-year-old woman, Madhuri, committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her house in Salamatpur village near Mullanpur. The police have recovered a suicide note. On a statement of the deceased's father, Nanak Chand, the victim’s husband has been held for abetment to suicide. TNS

Thieves strike at house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Raipur Khurd. The complainant, Paramjeet Singh, stated that unknown persons made off with Rs1 lakh, a gold ring and a silver ring. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A pedestrian ran away after snatching a mobile phone from a girl near a gurdwara in Dhanas.