Woman hangs herself to death in Mohali village

Mohali: A 30-year-old woman, Madhuri, committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her house in Salamatpur village near Mullanpur. The police have recovered a suicide note. On a statement of the deceased's father, Nanak Chand, the victim’s husband has been held for abetment to suicide. TNS
Thieves strike at house
Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Raipur Khurd. The complainant, Paramjeet Singh, stated that unknown persons made off with Rs1 lakh, a gold ring and a silver ring. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: A pedestrian ran away after snatching a mobile phone from a girl near a gurdwara in Dhanas.
