Woman held guilty in POCSO case

Chandigarh, November 10

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, held a woman guilty in a case registered against her four years ago under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act - 2012.

The police had registered a case against the woman in 2018 for the offence punishable under Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act on the complaint of a minor girl.

The girl alleged that the woman, deputed as warden of the sports academy in Chandigarh, molested her. The victim, who belonged to Punjab, was sent to the academy for training by the parents.

After the complaint, the police registered the case against the accused. Victim’s medical was done. The mobile phone of the accused was sent to the CFSL for further probe.

After investigation, the police filed a challan against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges for the offences punishable under Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act against the accused to which she pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. The prosecution examined more than 12 witnesses in the case during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offences framed against her.