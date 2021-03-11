Woman hit by truck in Dera Bassi, dies

in brief

A 30-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in front of her two children around 7.30 am on Thursday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 30-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in front of her two children around 7.30 am on Thursday. The victim, Julina Lakra, was going to drop her nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter to school when the truck coming from the Sundran side on the Mubarikpur-Pandwala road hit her. She fell and sustained head injuries. Passersby rushed her to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem. The police have impounded the truck and registered a case against the driver. TNS

Admn prepones summer vacation

Chandigarh: The summer vacation of government schools has been preponed by a week. As per orders issued by UT Education Secretary Purva Garg, 39 days of summer vacation will be there for schools from May 23 to June 30. —TNS

Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked one Gagandeep Singh for duping Mahender Singh, who works at a bakery shop in Sector 35, of Rs 60,000 on the pretext of providing him a job in the PGI. The suspect had claimed that he would get the victim recruited as a peon. The cheating took place in March this year. However, a case against the suspect was registered at the Sector 36 police station on May 12. TNS

Simplify building bylaws: Traders

Chandigarh: Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) have emphasised on the ease of doing business and simplification of building bylaws. Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said better facilities and bylaws of commercial buildings in adjoining states resulted in businesses moving out of the city. CBM functionaries had recently submitted a memorandum to MP Kirron Kher and demanded need-based changes in building bylaws prior to any proposal of changes in penalty provisions and rates, rationalisation of conversion/extra coverage charges from SCF to SCO, which was recently increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, among other things. TNS

Fatehgarh Sahib gets new ADC

Fatehgarh Sahib: Avneet Kaur assumed charge of the ADC (Urban Development) on Friday. Earlier, she had served as Joint Director, Technical Education, Joint CEO, Invest Punjab, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mohali, Assistant Commissioner, Ropar, and SDM, Chamkaur Sahib. Avneet Kaur said she was lucky to have the opportunity to serve the land of great martyrs. OC

NGO to sterilise strays in P’kula

Panchkula: The Municipal Corporation on Friday allotted the work of sterilising stray dogs to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, an NGO. A decision to this effect was taken during the Dog Monitoring and Sterilisation Committee meeting. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the NGO had been directed to sterilise 500 stray dogs per month so that relief can be rendered at the earliest to the residents of Panchkula. TNS

150 attend talk on nurses Day

Mohali: As many as 150 students, along with faculty and staff members, attended a talk to mark International Nurses Day at the University Institute of Nursing, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Friday. Dr Deepak Puri, director of cardiovascular thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, here said nurses played a vital role in healthcare management yet their contributions even today went unrecognised. In India, 4.3 million more nurses would be required by 2024. About 50 per cent fresh nurses are going abroad within two years, due to which India was heading towards an extreme shortage of trained healthcare professionals, he added. TNS

Health check-up camp organised

Chandigarh: A health check-up camp for students from class III to VI of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, was organised at Shri Digambar Jain temple. The children were made aware of the benefits of adequate intake of water per day. They were also told not to come to school empty stomach. General secretary of Jain Milan, Chandigarh, Sant Kumar Jain sensitised the children to the importance of saving water. TNS

Vice-Chancellor pays surprise visit

Chandigarh: Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, made a surprise visit to offices and branches of the Administrative Block, including general branch, accounts, Controller of Examination’s office, office of finance and development, establishment etc. He advised officials to improve the working environment and culture, and asked the staff to be punctual.

Don't Miss

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau