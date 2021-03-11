Woman hit by truck in Dera Bassi, dies

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 30-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in front of her two children around 7.30 am on Thursday. The victim, Julina Lakra, was going to drop her nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter to school when the truck coming from the Sundran side on the Mubarikpur-Pandwala road hit her. She fell and sustained head injuries. Passersby rushed her to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem. The police have impounded the truck and registered a case against the driver. TNS

Admn prepones summer vacation

Chandigarh: The summer vacation of government schools has been preponed by a week. As per orders issued by UT Education Secretary Purva Garg, 39 days of summer vacation will be there for schools from May 23 to June 30. —TNS

Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked one Gagandeep Singh for duping Mahender Singh, who works at a bakery shop in Sector 35, of Rs 60,000 on the pretext of providing him a job in the PGI. The suspect had claimed that he would get the victim recruited as a peon. The cheating took place in March this year. However, a case against the suspect was registered at the Sector 36 police station on May 12. TNS

Simplify building bylaws: Traders

Chandigarh: Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) have emphasised on the ease of doing business and simplification of building bylaws. Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said better facilities and bylaws of commercial buildings in adjoining states resulted in businesses moving out of the city. CBM functionaries had recently submitted a memorandum to MP Kirron Kher and demanded need-based changes in building bylaws prior to any proposal of changes in penalty provisions and rates, rationalisation of conversion/extra coverage charges from SCF to SCO, which was recently increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, among other things. TNS

Fatehgarh Sahib gets new ADC

Fatehgarh Sahib: Avneet Kaur assumed charge of the ADC (Urban Development) on Friday. Earlier, she had served as Joint Director, Technical Education, Joint CEO, Invest Punjab, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mohali, Assistant Commissioner, Ropar, and SDM, Chamkaur Sahib. Avneet Kaur said she was lucky to have the opportunity to serve the land of great martyrs. OC

NGO to sterilise strays in P’kula

Panchkula: The Municipal Corporation on Friday allotted the work of sterilising stray dogs to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, an NGO. A decision to this effect was taken during the Dog Monitoring and Sterilisation Committee meeting. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the NGO had been directed to sterilise 500 stray dogs per month so that relief can be rendered at the earliest to the residents of Panchkula. TNS

150 attend talk on nurses Day

Mohali: As many as 150 students, along with faculty and staff members, attended a talk to mark International Nurses Day at the University Institute of Nursing, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Friday. Dr Deepak Puri, director of cardiovascular thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, here said nurses played a vital role in healthcare management yet their contributions even today went unrecognised. In India, 4.3 million more nurses would be required by 2024. About 50 per cent fresh nurses are going abroad within two years, due to which India was heading towards an extreme shortage of trained healthcare professionals, he added. TNS

Health check-up camp organised

Chandigarh: A health check-up camp for students from class III to VI of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, was organised at Shri Digambar Jain temple. The children were made aware of the benefits of adequate intake of water per day. They were also told not to come to school empty stomach. General secretary of Jain Milan, Chandigarh, Sant Kumar Jain sensitised the children to the importance of saving water. TNS

Vice-Chancellor pays surprise visit

Chandigarh: Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, made a surprise visit to offices and branches of the Administrative Block, including general branch, accounts, Controller of Examination’s office, office of finance and development, establishment etc. He advised officials to improve the working environment and culture, and asked the staff to be punctual.