Woman hit-&-run victim succumbs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 24

A middle-aged woman today succumbed to her injuries in a hit-and-run case that took place near the Balongi cow care centre on August 21. The deceased, Baari Devi, was riding pillion while her son was driving the scooter when an unidentified car driver hit their two-wheeler before fleeing from the spot.

The victim fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries. Her son and one more person also received injuries. However, their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police said the unidentified car driver was driving recklessly, which led to the accident. Passersby took the injured persons to the hospital. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the car driver.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said the victim was undergoing treatment at the PGI for the past three days. She succumbed to her injuries today. A case had been registered against the unidentified car driver.