Woman hit-&-run victim succumbs

Mohali, August 24
A middle-aged woman today succumbed to her injuries in a hit-and-run case that took place near the Balongi cow care centre on August 21. The deceased, Baari Devi, was riding pillion while her son was driving the scooter when an unidentified car driver hit their two-wheeler before fleeing from the spot.
The victim fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries. Her son and one more person also received injuries. However, their condition was stated to be out of danger.
The police said the unidentified car driver was driving recklessly, which led to the accident. Passersby took the injured persons to the hospital. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the car driver.
Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said the victim was undergoing treatment at the PGI for the past three days. She succumbed to her injuries today. A case had been registered against the unidentified car driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...