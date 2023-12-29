Woman injured in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A motorcyclist sped away after hitting a woman near the Kisan Bhawan chowk. The victim was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station and started investigation. TNS

Seized drugs disposed of

Chandigarh: Drugs seized in 91 NDPS cases were disposed of by the police in the incinerator of a factory in Dera Bassi on Thursday. The disposal was carried out following a decision of the Drug Disposal Committee of the UT police. The police said 85.805 kg of poppy husk, 2.054 kg of heroin, 9.931 kg of charas, 46.357 kg of ganja and a small quantity of cocaine and “Ice” were disposed of. TNS

Yuvraj shines in cricket tourney

Mohali: Yuvraj Rai scored an unbeaten 210 off 118 balls, studded with 16 sixes, to help SD Cricket Academy beat Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, by 96 runs in the ongoing 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, SD Academy posted 351/1 with the help of Rai. Varun Misser scored 82, while Yuvraj Singh contributed 45 to the total. In reply, Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur all out at 255 in 35.4 overs. Sandeep Bhattacharya (73), Mohammad Sharif (65), Lovejit Singh (37), Gurluv Singh (20) and Mubarak Singh (19) were the main scorers for the side. TNS

PU bag bronze in Mallakhamb

Chandigarh: Panjab University won bronze medal in the All India Inter Varsity Mallakhamb Tournament, at Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jaipur. The team claimed the third position in the overall category. TNS

Andhra beat Hry by 6 wkts

Chandigarh: Andhra Pradesh secured a six-wicket victory over Haryana in the ongoing 6th Nagesh Trophy - Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

