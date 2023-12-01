Woman killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Akshay Kumar of Panchkula district alleged that a truck sped away after hitting his motorcycle near the Sector27/28/29/30 chowk. His wife, Usha Rani (47), who was riding pillion, got injured and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Man stabbed at Sector 25

Chandigarh: Two persons reportedly stabbed a resident of Sector 25. Mukul Patil alleged that Ankur, alias Pala, and Sandeep, alias Kaku, stabbed him with a knife near his house. He was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Rahul, Amandeep win in badminton

Chandigarh: During a sports meet organised by the Sports and Environment Association of Chandigarh Employees (SEACE), Rahul Sharma and Amandeep from Punjab and Haryana High Court won the badminton finals by defeating Rajpal Singh and Gurjant Singh of the UT Education Department. The meeting was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. TNS

Jahaan clinches Jr rally title

Chandigarh: During his maiden international outing at Indonesia’s Danau Toba Rally, Chandigarh lad Jahaan Singh Gill became the first Indian to clinch the FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship. The 21-year-old drove a Subaru WRX STi alongside co-driver Suraj Keshava Prasad (Bengaluru) and dominated the junior class. They finished eighth in the APRC R2 category.

