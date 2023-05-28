Woman killed in hit-&-run

Chandigarh, May 27
A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died after being hit by another bike.
Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 7, reported that a motorcyclist sped away after hitting his bike at the Sector 7/26 light point. His mother, Mata Devi, who was riding pillion, was injured and shifted to the PGI, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police said the registration number of the motorcycle was noted down. A case under Section 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered.
