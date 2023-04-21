Woman killed in hit-&-run at Mullanpur

Mohali, April 20
In a hit-and-run, a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by a pick-up at the Siswan T-point in Mullanpur.
The victim has been identified as Malika, a resident of Siswan.
In his statement to the police, Devi Singh, the victim’s husband, said around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, his wife Malika was standing on a roadside when a pick-up hit her, causing serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead.
Investigating Officer Gurnam Singh said they had registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the pick-up driver, identified as Mukesh of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...
Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebri...