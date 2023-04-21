Woman killed in hit-&-run at Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

In a hit-and-run, a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by a pick-up at the Siswan T-point in Mullanpur.

The victim has been identified as Malika, a resident of Siswan.

In his statement to the police, Devi Singh, the victim’s husband, said around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, his wife Malika was standing on a roadside when a pick-up hit her, causing serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigating Officer Gurnam Singh said they had registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the pick-up driver, identified as Mukesh of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.