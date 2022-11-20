Woman nabbed with illegal liquor in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 19

The police today claimed to have arrested a woman for possessing 12 bottles of illegal liquor late last night. The suspect has been identified as Anguri, a resident of Gidrawali village in Kalka.

The police said after receiving a tip-off, a team laid barricades on the road near Gidrawali village. A woman carrying a bag was signalled to stop. During the checking, 12 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from her bag. The police arrested the woman as she could not give any satisfactory reply about the illegal liquor.

A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the woman at the Kalka police station.