Woman peddler held with heroin

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police arrested a 42-year-old woman with 9.96 gm of heroin. A team patrolling at Mani Majra nabbed the suspect, Asha Rani, a native of Uttarakhand. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The incident was reported from near the Railway light point. A case has been registered. TNS

Cheat poses as cop in Rs 72K fraud

Chandigarh: An unidentified fraudster duped a Sector 7 resident of Rs 72,000. Complainant Narsher Singh reported that someone rang him up claiming to be a cop and claimed that his son along with a friend was caught in a case of kidnapping. The caller asked the complainant to send money if he wanted to settle the matter. Not realising that he was being conned, the complainant transferred Rs 72,000 in the account provided to him. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS

Bag having Rs 1.7L stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a bag containing Rs 1.70 lakh and documents from a car parked near the community centre at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. The police registered a case on a complaint of Ram Shankar, a resident of Mauli Jagran. TNS

CLTA tourney from May 20

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men (Rs 1 Lakh prize money) from May 20 to May 24. The qualifying matches will be played on May 18 and May 19 in CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10. Besides Chandigarh, players states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka will be participating in the tournament. Sixty four players have registered for the qualifying rounds.

