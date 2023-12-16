Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

A woman was allegedly shot at by her colleague at her government accommodation in Sector 7 on Thursday night. The victim works with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). She resides here alone, while her husband and two children live in Gurugram.

Ravinder, her neighbour, said the victim knocked at his door around 1 am. "When I opened the door, she was lying on the floor in a pool of blood," he said, adding he along with another neighbour rushed her to the PGI and informed the police.

Sources said the suspect tried to force himself on the victim and when she resisted, he bit her fingers.

The victim's husband, who came from Gurugram today, claimed his wife's colleague had been harassing her. "The suspect arrived at my wife’s accomodation in Sector 7 and shot her on the head," he alleged.

The suspect, who also stays in the victim's neighbourhood, was recently transferred to Delhi. Currently absconding, the suspect also allegedly took away victim's mobile phone.

The police have registered a case at Sector 26 police station and initiated an investigation into the matter.

