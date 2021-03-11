Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The police have arrested a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, Shallu (42), a labourer, for allegedly strangling Chander Pal (40) of Sector 41 to death on May 2.

The victim, a former MC tubewell operator, had an extramarital affair with the divorcee for the past one year. She was staying with Chander Pal at a rented accommodation in Sector 40.

The suspect was booked under section 302 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station on May 7. She will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Sahil, son of Chander Pal, stated that his father left the house around 10 am on May 2. Around 5 pm, the suspect informed him over the phone that his father was drunk and was harassing her. When he tried to contact his father on phone, the latter did not pick up.

On May 3, Shallu again contacted him and asked him to visit a house in Sector 41-A. He went there and found his father lying on the bed in an unconscious condition. He had a scar on his neck, implying death by strangulation. After having sufficient evidence, the police arrested Shallu.

The police said the woman, who had a daughter, was being interrogated.

On March 12, the UT Cyber Cell had arrested Chander Pal in a cheating case for withdrawing about Rs 5 lakh from the account of an MC employee after stealing his SIM card. He was released on bail last month.