Woman team takes over ‘pink facility’ in Chandigarh's Sector 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon today handed over the operations of a material recovery facility (MRF)-cum-garbage transfer station at Sector 25 to an all-women team and christened it “Pink MRF”.

It is the first unit of the MC to have only female workers. The pink workforce includes 20 helpers, data entry operators and security guards. The helpers were earlier working as ragpickers. They will now perform the duty of segregating dry waste on a conveyer belt.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, “Local ragpickers were training in operating the conveyer belt. The whole centre will be operated by a women team and support staff. Apart from three data entry operators, security of the centre will also be looked after by women employees during the day.”