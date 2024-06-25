Woman’s body found in Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The body of a 24-year-old woman was found floating in the Sukhna Lake around 6 am on Monday. A police team visited the spot. Sources said the victim hailed from Fazilka, Punjab. The police have initiated inquest proceedings at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Minor attacked in Sector 25

Chandigarh: The police have arrested an 18-year-old youth and apprehended a juvenile for attacking a minor in Sector 25. According to the police, a resident of Sector 25, who is aged 17, alleged that Aashudeep of Dadu Majra, along with Robin, Sahil and others, attacked him near his house. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. During the investigation, Ashudeep was arrested and a 16-year-old juvenile apprehended. The minor was sent to the Juvenile Home. TNS

Sec 50 resident duped of Rs 30K

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person for cheating a Sector 50 resident on the pretext of providing him with a maid. Balwant Rai Verma alleged that he had transferred Rs 30,000 online as advance to hire a maid through an agency having its office in Delhi. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne man snatched a mobile phone from a man. Tirpan Singh, a resident of Khuda ali Sher, reported that a motorcyclist snatched his phone near the Chandigarh Club. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Man held for theft at SCO

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for theft at Sector 26. Dalip, a resident of Panchkula, reported that Rajesh, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony was allegedly caught stealing copper pipe from SCO 38, Sector 26.

