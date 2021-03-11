Woman’s neck gets stuck in rope in Panchkula, critical

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

A woman riding a scooter suffered serious injuries after her neck got stuck in a plastic rope tied to a tree to block public way here this evening.

There was no caution board near the spot and the negligence led to the accident, the police said. The incident took place around 4 pm. A case has been registered against a sports organiser at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here for negligence.

The woman, who is in a critical condition, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 21 here. Next 72 hours would be crucial for her, the police stated while quoting doctors.

The victim, identified as Amarjeet Kaur, was riding a scooter to the stadium to drop off her son, Aditya, to practise cricket. After hitting the rope, the mother-son duo was dragged to some distance on the road.

According to the police, the woman’s child escaped unhurt, while the woman was profusely bleeding from the neck. She was immediately shifted to the hospital.

The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of an eyewitness, Yasika, a resident of Sector 21. She had just parked her car in the parking area to drop her daughter off for practising tennis.

A case has been registered against Amarjeet Kumar under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

Investigating officer Head Constable Karam Singh said they were yet to arrest the suspect in the case.