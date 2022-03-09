Women are sensitive, not weak: Panchkula SDM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 8

When women did not get their rights in America, they raised their voice by demonstrating on the streets. Women are sensitive, not weak. They have the power to take care of their home, family and job.

Panchkula SDM Richa Rathi said this while presiding over the Women’s Day function organised at New India Senior Secondary School.

Meanwhile, a health check camp was also organised at the school where more than 200 women were examined.

First Lady of Panchkula Anju Goyal, school MD Kusum Kumar Gupta, director Sharda Gupta, Principal Ritu Arora and former Principal Simmi Razdan were among those present.

Car rally held

A car rally was organised by Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar to spread awareness on organ donation and break the bias towards women health issues on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The convoy saw huge participation of health officials and district officials besides women from NGOs such as FICCI, Inner Wheel and Rotary.

Veena Singh, Director, General Health Services, Haryana, flagged off the convoy which was escorted by women bike rider Shuchi Kapoor and led by Anil Srivasta, an entrepreneur and adventurer who has travelled 44 countries for the cause of organ donation to save lives.

The rally passed through Sector 8, 9, 10 and 11 and culminated at Town Park Yavanika in Sector 5.