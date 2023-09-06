Women cops take part in cyclothon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

A cycle marathon was organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day by the Haryana State Women Commission.

Inspector Sunita Punia of the women police station and her female team members actively took part in the celebrations on the occasion.

Giving the message of women empowerment, Punia said if a woman faced any kind of problem, she could take help from the police through the Durga Shakti app. Apart from this, women could seek help by calling the helpline number 1091 and visit the women police station.

