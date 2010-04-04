Women gang strikes at two shops in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 27
A gang of women thieves is active in the city as two incidents of women breaking into shops have been reported. The incidents were captured in CCTV cameras.
Sources said around six women broke the locks of a liquor store in Sector 8. While one of them went inside the store, others waited outside. They stole around Rs1.50 lakh lying in the cash box. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the store.
Another incident was reported from Sector 22, where some women broke into a cosmetics shop and made off with cash and other valuables. The CCTV camera footage showed two women standing in front of the shutter and covering it with a shawl while the other gang members breaking the locks of the shutter.
Sources said while one or two gang members go inside the shop, others pull down the shutter and sit outside to avoid any suspicion.The police were informed about the incidents following which an investigation has been initiated. “Efforts are being made to identify the suspects,” the sources said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired