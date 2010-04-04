Women gang strikes at two shops in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

A gang of women thieves is active in the city as two incidents of women breaking into shops have been reported. The incidents were captured in CCTV cameras.

Sources said around six women broke the locks of a liquor store in Sector 8. While one of them went inside the store, others waited outside. They stole around Rs1.50 lakh lying in the cash box. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the store.

Another incident was reported from Sector 22, where some women broke into a cosmetics shop and made off with cash and other valuables. The CCTV camera footage showed two women standing in front of the shutter and covering it with a shawl while the other gang members breaking the locks of the shutter.

Sources said while one or two gang members go inside the shop, others pull down the shutter and sit outside to avoid any suspicion.The police were informed about the incidents following which an investigation has been initiated. “Efforts are being made to identify the suspects,” the sources said. —