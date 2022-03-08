Women's day: 'Empower women with education'

Chandigarh, March 7
Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) and SD College organised a seminar on “Empowered Women” to mark International Women’s Day.
Justice Daya Chaudhary, former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and president, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Punjab, was the chief guest, while dietician Priyanka Bankeraika was the expert speaker on the occasion.
Justice Daya Chaudhary said, “By empowering women, we empower society.” She said India, a land of spirituality, has always considered women with respect, dignity and equality.
Priyanka said healthy women were the cornerstone of a healthy society.
Dr Deepak Jindal, president, CMA, said the aim of empowering women was to give the same rights to females that were enjoyed by men. —
