Won’t let Panchkula turn into city of slums: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 12

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today stressed that unless action is taken against the police officers failing to remove encroachments, the problem would persist.

He made the remarks during a meeting with senior officials of the Panchkula administration. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan said, “A special campaign would be organised to remove the encroachments.”

Gupta said that he would not let Panchkula turn into a city of slums. He issued directions to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security, Law and Order) Nikita Khattar to remove the slums in the city. He also instructed the officials to take strict action against two-wheeler riders caught violating traffic norms. He said an administrative committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the district deputy commissioner to rid the city of encroachments.

