Won’t oust anyone till policy in place: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh, September 26

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh today reiterated the assurance given by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit that no resident would face displacement till a policy decision was taken by the Chandigarh Administration after the completion of an ongoing survey of rehabilitation colonies.

During a recent meeting of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council, Purohit had reiterated that no person would be displaced after the survey. The DC clarified that mere appearance of name in the survey would not confer the ownership right to that person.

The DC solicited suggestions from representatives of political parties for a smooth conduct of the survey. He assured that necessary consideration would be given to the suggestions given by political parties. It has been decided that no document created after August 18, 2023, would be considered during the survey to curb any fraud/malpractice.

He appealed to general public to cooperate with the survey staff and refrain from entering into any new transactions with regard to the tenement sites as no benefits would be given based on such transactions. The survey is likely to get over by October 2023 and its findings will be considered by the UT Administration for decision in interest of residents of rehabilitation colonies.

