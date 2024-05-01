Work on carpeting of service lane at Singhpura chowk gets underway

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 30

The carpeting work of the service lane of the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway at Singhpura chowk has begun after a long time.

Long queues of vehicle were seen at the Singhpura chowk due to congestion at the spot due to unmetalled road. It has been more than two years that the construction work of the vehicular underpass (VUP) on the Chandigarh-Ambala road has been hanging fire.

NHAI officials said it might take three more months to complete the other side of the underpass. The drainage work would begin soon, after which service lanes would be laid. Later, the ramp would be laid over the VUP.

