Work on fitness, Harleen advises budding cricketers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 3

Indian cricketer Harleen Deol interacted with budding cricketers of The Gurukul. The cricketer, who recently returned from the England tour, interacted with U-11 boys’ and girls’ cricket team of the school.

“I am happy to meet Harleen, who shot into fame with her ‘Catch of the Year’ against England in a T20 match in July last year. Her journey to achieve the Indian cap is incredible and inspiring. She advised us to stick to the passion and work hard to achieve the aim,” said Poonam, a student.

Young aspiring cricketers also volleyed a number of questions at Harleen. Advitiya, a student of Class 3, asked her about her stunner catch against England. She attributed the same to her great fitness level and advised children to work on their fitness and diet along with the game.

“I started playing the sport at the age of 13, and I know what such moments feel like. Time has changed and so is the perspective of budding cricketers. I just wish they work hard to achieve their aim,” said Harleen.

She also shared how her family supported her decision of going against the odds for playing cricket. “The sport was usually considered a male dominated sport, but over the time the Indian women’s cricket has seen a big change. It feels good to get the same recognition from fans,” added Harleen, who is included in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 Series against Australia, starting from December 9.