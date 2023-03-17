Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 16

The Public Works Department (PWD) today started the carpeting work of a road near the Zirakpur flyover.

The development comes in the wake of a report, ‘Months on, potholes dot road near Zirakpur flyover’, published in Chandigarh Tribune on March 14.

The 100-m stretch from Chandigarh to the Zirakpur side at the end of the flyover was left unmetalled even months after it was thrown open to public on December 10 last year.

Two-wheeler riders and fast-moving vehicles were at greater risk as the stretch at the end of the flyover on the Zirakpur side was littered with mud and gravel. Fast-moving vehicles have to apply sudden brakes due to the rough patch and potholes on the road. The situation worsened at night and rainy season as there are no street lights on the newly constructed flyover.

Road users and residents slammed the PWD for leaving the stretch unmetalled.