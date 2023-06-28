Work on re-sectioning, de-silting of Sukhna rivulet on war footing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

The work on the re-sectioning and de-silting of the Sukhna rivulet is going on a war footing before the monsoon, the Mohali administration said.

The rivulet carries the surplus storm water from Sukhna and meets the Ghaggar river at Bhankharpur after crossing Baltana in the Zirakpur area.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who is monitoring the progress on a day-to-day basis, said that de-silting and re-sectioning of a 7,000 feet long stretch have been undertaken in the first phase.

The rivulet, a major source of draining out excess storm water of Sukhna, meets Ghaggar river at the Bhankharpur bridge.

Presently, the rivulet bed has gathered 6-7 feet of silt that creates a hurdle in the smooth flow of water. Due to the silt, the adjoining population also remains on stake in rainy season, she added.

The ongoing project of cleaning and re-sectioning of Sukhna Choe has been undertaken for the first time as an important flood protection work, she said, adding that the choe was in a dire need of de-silting to carry storm water at its full capacity of 6,000-7,000 cubic feet. The project worth Rs 1 crore is near completion and the deadline has been fixed as June 30, the DC added.

Directing the Executive Engineer, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Rajat Grover, she also stressed on the need of timely completion of cleanliness and re-sectioning work of the Sukhna Choe to avert flood-like situations in the wake of the ensuing monsoon.

She asked Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta to oversee the de-silting work regularly so that the residents could be kept safe from flood-like situations.