Work on setting up night shelters in city kicks off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started the work of having temporary night shelters installed in the city.

The shelters, which are being set up to house homeless and destitute people, will remain in place from December 1 to February 28. The installation of waterproof shelters near the GMCH-32, the GMSH-16, the PGI, the ISBT-17 and the ISBT-43, among other spots, is currently under way.

Fire safety equipment, lighting facilities, electricity connections, drinking water and toilets will be arranged at the shelters. Besides, cushioned carpets, quilts, mattresses, pillows and blankets will also be made available. CCTV cameras will be installed at the sites. The corporation will also set up registration counters to keep records of all those staying there.

Over the years, it has been observed that many people prefer to sleep in open areas, despite the biting winter cold, instead of putting up at night shelters. The MC needs to ensure that the shelters are used by as many needy people as possible.