Work on surveillance & traffic management system underway at Mohali

Mohali, June 28

The installation of a city surveillance and traffic management system is underway in the city to streamline traffic and curb violations, along with maintaining law and order. MLA Kulwant Singh said in the first phase, 20 junctions of the city would be covered with 400 cameras of different resolutions. He said the project would be completed for Rs 17.70 crore within four months.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has directed the administration officials to ensure timely completion of the project by supporting and monitoring mechanisms as additional assistance to the execution agency, Punjab Police Housing Corporation.

Punjab Police Housing Corporation Chief Engineer Ranjodh Singh said the project includes the installation of 216 ANPR cameras, 63 RLVD cameras, 104 bullet cameras, and 22 PTZ cameras at 18 different junctions in the city. He said a speed violation detection system would be installed at two locations on Airport Road. The chief engineer said the E-Challan platform would integrate with NIC-based databases such as VAAHAN and SAARTHI. He said the Command and Control Centre for this system is set to be established on the top floor of the Sohana police station in Sector 79. He added that the project is scheduled for completion by September 30.

The Managing Director of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Sharad Satya Chauhan, said once the system goes live, it will begin generating E-challans for traffic violations, including red light jumping, speeding and triple-riding, besides riding without a helmet. — TNSD

#Mohali