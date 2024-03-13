Work on zero waste food street in Chandigarh begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

To create a sustainable and environmentally friendly space for non-motorised traffic, provide healthy food options and reduce waste, the Smart City began work on zero waste modern food street in Sector 15.

Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, formally launched the construction work in the presence of Anisha Shrivastav, additional CEO, and Saurabh Joshi, area councillor.

The project includes features such as reconstructed flooring, benches with sheds, dedicated cycle track, ornamental lights, landscaping, CCTV cameras, twin dustbins and a water ATM.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.