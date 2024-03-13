Work on zero waste food street in Chandigarh begins

Chandigarh, March 12
To create a sustainable and environmentally friendly space for non-motorised traffic, provide healthy food options and reduce waste, the Smart City began work on zero waste modern food street in Sector 15.
Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, formally launched the construction work in the presence of Anisha Shrivastav, additional CEO, and Saurabh Joshi, area councillor.
The project includes features such as reconstructed flooring, benches with sheds, dedicated cycle track, ornamental lights, landscaping, CCTV cameras, twin dustbins and a water ATM.
