Work set to start on auditorium, convention centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The UT Administration will finally start work on the construction of an auditorium and a convention centre at Sardar Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42.

For the auditorium and the convention centre, budget estimates of nearly Rs 40 crore have been prepared and half of the amount would be spent by the Punjab Government and the remaining by the UT Administration.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave approval to the design of the auditorium and convention centre in December.

The project was started in 1999 in the memory of former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Marred by delays, it was finally inaugurated in October 2008. The project was funded by the UT and the Punjab Government.

The auditorium will seat around 300 persons and will be constructed at the cost of Rs 40 crore. Also, a cafeteria is ready and tenders have been floated to run it, said an official.

A library, a mausoleum and an open-air theatre have already been constructed at the centre. However, a multi-faith (sarvdharam) centre, an exhibition-and-multipurpose hall, a convention centre and auditorium are yet to come up.

The memorial, spread over 14 acres, is a joint venture of the Punjab Government and UT and is managed by the Beant Singh Memorial Society, which comprises officials of both Punjab Government and UT as members.

The memorial is being developed on the lines of the India International Centre, New Delhi.

To make Chandigarh a cultural hub, the UT has planned to start cultural activities at the proposed Sardar Beant Singh India International Centre at Sardar Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 here.

Construction to cost Rs 40 crore