Work to install lights begins at Sec 46 garden

Chandigarh, November 10
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started the work to install new high mast and globe lights at the Shrub Garden, Sector 46, a greenbelt and a park near Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha here.
The work was formally started by area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi in the presence of senior citizens of the ward. “It was a long pending demand of residents of Ward No. 34,” said Gabi.
“We are identifying dark spots in the ward. The places where this work is being undertaken remain dark at night. About 50 globe lights will be installed in various parks for the convenience of evening walkers,” said Gabi.
