Work under Jal Shakti Abhiyan inspected in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 6

The central nodal officer, Alok Malviya, today inspected the work done for the water conservation under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the city.

He was accompanied by Jal Shakti Abhiyan nodal officer Anurag Goyal and scientist Priyanka. Malviya inspected irrigation coolers, check dams and sprinkler irrigation at Kedarpur, Fatehpur, Diwanwala and Chicken villages. During visit, Goyal apprised Malviya of various irrigation projects.

Students of the Government Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh, presented a skit, speech and poems on “Jal saheli” on the occasion.

